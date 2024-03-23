 
Sydney Sweeney 'scared' to talk about 'Euphoria'

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Sydney Sweeney scared to talk about Euphoria
Sydney Sweeney 'scared' to talk about 'Euphoria'

Sydney Sweeney doesn’t want to say much about Euphoria.

The 26-year-old actress is adamant to stay tight-lipped about the upcoming season of the teen show after it was renewed for a third installment in February 2022.

As new episodes aren’t due until 2025, Sydney told MTV’s Josh Horowitz at The 92nd Street Y event that she does not want to speak about the drama that much

"Honestly, it’s, like, as scary as talking about Marvel. I said one thing, and it went everywhere,” she said.

Josh reminded her that fans are "excited" for the upcoming season, to which Sydney, who plays the character of Cassie Howard, replied, "I’m excited too!"

"I love Cassie. Cassie truly is a dream to play and as an actor, I’m so fortunate that I’ve had a character like her at such a young age. And, of course, I wanna keep living her crazy [life]. I love it,” she spoke of the role.

Earlier in March, during a different interview with Josh, Sydney revealed that returning to the show feels like “going home.”

“I always feel like I'm going home. It’s like home when I go back to it. I like it,” she had said.

