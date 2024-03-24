Kim Kardashian's followers demand apology for Kate Middleton

Kim Kardashian is refraining from commenting on Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

Before the announcement, the SKIMS mogul joined the Internet trolls who were joking about Kate Middleton’s whereabouts as she stayed alien from the public eye after her abdominal surgery in January.

In one of her Instagram posts, Kim had captioned, “On my way to find Kate.”

However, her jab didn't age well as Kate announced that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she said in an emotional video statement.

On the same day, the paparazzi crowded Kim, who was leaving her son Saint’s soccer game, when one of the photographers asked, “Any comments on Kate?” Ignoring him, the reality TV star got into the car and left.

While it's unclear if she avoided the question on purpose or didn’t hear it, Kim’s followers are now flooding her Instagram post, demanding that she takes it down and apologizes.

“I think an apology is needed!” penned one user while another wrote, “You should probably take this down now.”

A follower took a dig at her caption and said, “Well I guess you found her in the chemo ward Kim. Your caption is distasteful!”