King Charles ‘corridor' communication with Kate in hospital unearthed

King Charles and Kate Middleton have especially grown closer ever since their cancer tragedy.



His Majesty and the Princess of Wales, who are currently getting treatment for their respective illnesses, had a special time to bond with each other during their stay at The London Clinic,

A senior royal source said: "There is a very strong relationship between their majesties and the Waleses. They are very close, even more so at the moment."

A source close to King Charles also told The Sunday Times: “The King has always had a close, warm and unique relationship with the princess. She has a great love and respect for him and his position. When they were in hospital together there was a lot of toddling down the corridor to spend time with her. He has been encouraging and supporting her throughout.”

King Charles announced his cancer back in February after undergoing surgery for an enlarged prostrate. Kate, one the contrary, revealed about her cancer diagnosis earlier this week.