David Beckham reveals how he is different from his father

Sunday, March 24, 2024

David Beckham’s father seemingly wanted him to push his boundaries.

As fans will know, the former England footballer came from a humble background before making his name in sports.

Lately, the husband of Victoria Beckham weighed in on his father’s comments after his success in a candid chat with James Corden on his podcast series This Life of Mine.

Spilling the beans on what drove him to won 100 caps, the 48-year-old star shared, “My dad never told me I'd done well really until my hundredth cap.”

He went on to address, “That was the first time my dad turned around to me and said, 'you've made it boy.’”

The co-owner of Inter Miami FC also mentioned, “It was the moment that we sat at dinner after I'd won my hundredth cap in Paris and he put his arm around me, and said, 'you made it, boy.'"

Later in the chat, David stated that even though his father loved him, he “very rarely turned around to” him “and said, ''well done, boy. You did well today, you played well.''

However, before wrapping up the topic the father of four acknowledged that his children with the legendary fashion designer got to experience 'a lot softer' side of their father than he did.

