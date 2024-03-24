Drake Bell dubs Josh Peck his brother amid docuseries revelation

Drake Bell has recently spoken out about his relationship with Josh Peck after his Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV revelation.

The Amanda Show actor has now opened up about his relationship with the Oppenheimer actor and highlighted the ‘ups and downs’ of their enduring bond.

Appearing on the Sarah Fraser Show, he confessed, "We've had our ups and downs, but we're like real brothers. Sometimes you want to hang out with your brother, sometimes you want to knock him in the head”.

"But at the end of the day, I think we do have a really special relationship and I would always be there for him and I know that he would be the same”, he continued.

The statement comes days after Drake’s confessions about sexual assault during his time at Nickelodeon followed by his TikTok video asking fans to “take it easy” on Josh over his silence about the assault.

Addressing previous feuds with the eponymous show’s co-star, he added, “I know that there's been some catty remarks and things that have been said by him and by me but I don't want the public jumping on him because, in my times of struggle and times of pain, he has been somebody there that's been really important and special throughout my life."

It is pertinent to note here that the duo has worked together in the 2004 sitcom Drake & Josh which spanned four years where they played stepbrothers.

It is also noteworthy that the pair stirred an internet frenzy in 2017 during Josh’s wedding to Paige O’Brien when the Found A Way singer revealed he was left out of the ceremony through a Twitter post.

He wrote, “When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear..."

Later in a BFF podcast, Josh addressed the post and disclosed that the pair hadn’t been in touch since their time together in the teen sitcom and noted, “So I didn't invite him to my wedding because I hadn't really talked to him in many, many years.”

However, six months after the drama, the pair reunited at the MTV VMAs where they sorted things out and reconciled.