Olivia Colman shares insight into Hollywood’s pay inequality

Sunday, March 24, 2024
Olivia Colman recently got candid about the pay gap she experienced within Hollywood.
Appearing on CNN’s The Amanpour Show, The Crown actress weighed in on the debate surrounding Hollywood’s pay gap and admitted that she would make “a lot more” if she were a male actor.
Speaking to the host, the mother of two shared, “Don’t get me started on the pay disparity, but male actors get paid more because they used to say they drew in the audiences.”
“And actually, that hasn’t been true for decades but they still like to use that as a reason to not pay women as much as their male counterparts”, she continued.
Upon being asked by Christine Amanpour if she has faced this disparity herself, despite being an Oscar-winning actress she responded by saying, “I’m very aware that if I was Oliver Colman, I’d be earning a f*** of a lot more than I am. I know of one pay disparity, which is a 12,000 per cent difference.”
It is notable to mention, the 50-year-old actress delivered great performances in movies like The Favourite, Wonka and Accused as well as TV shows like The Crown, Heartstopper and Broadchurch.
Colman also amassed a huge number of major honors through acting over the years which include the prestigious Oscar, Emmy, Golden Globe and multiple BAFTA trophies.
Her acclaimed performances across film and television garnered universal praise that showcased her talents as a versatile actress excelling in dramas, comedies and more.