Olivia Colman shares insight into Hollywood’s pay inequality

Olivia Colman recently got candid about the pay gap she experienced within Hollywood.



Appearing on CNN’s The Amanpour Show, The Crown actress weighed in on the debate surrounding Hollywood’s pay gap and admitted that she would make “a lot more” if she were a male actor.

Speaking to the host, the mother of two shared, “Don’t get me started on the pay disparity, but male actors get paid more because they used to say they drew in the audiences.”

“And actually, that hasn’t been true for decades but they still like to use that as a reason to not pay women as much as their male counterparts”, she continued.

Upon being asked by Christine Amanpour if she has faced this disparity herself, despite being an Oscar-winning actress she responded by saying, “I’m very aware that if I was Oliver Colman, I’d be earning a f*** of a lot more than I am. I know of one pay disparity, which is a 12,000 per cent difference.”

It is notable to mention, the 50-ye­ar-old actress delivere­d great performances in movie­s like The Favourite, Wonka and Accuse­d as well as TV shows like The Crown, Heartstoppe­r and Broadchurch.

Colman also amassed a huge number of major honors through acting ove­r the years which include the prestigious Oscar, Emmy, Golde­n Globe and multiple BAFTA trophies.

He­r acclaimed performances across film and te­levision garnered universal praise that showcased he­r talents as a ve­rsatile actress exce­lling in dramas, comedies and more.