 
menu

Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr.'s romance receives major development

By
Web Desk
|

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Photo: Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr.s romance receives major development
Photo: Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr.'s romance receives major development

Kim Kardashian is reportedly not dating Odell Beckham Jr. anymore.

According to the latest findings of Daily Mail, after 6 months of on and off outings, Kim and Odell have ceased their romance.

An insider privy to the outlet recently revealed, “They're not seeing each other anymore.”

For those unversed, Kim Kardashian was previously married to the controversial rapper, Kanye West whereas Odell dated Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian a few years back.

The shocking news comes after another source revealed to Life & Style that Kim “wants another child and she loves the idea of having a baby with Odell.”

“He has such great genetics and she can’t help imagining how beautiful their baby would be," they added.

The source further explained, "She has plenty of frozen eggs so it’s really just a matter of talking Odell into this plan, even if that means making it worth his while financially!"

"Kim doesn’t want to scare Odell off, but she’d love to get this in motion because she wants to beat Bianca and Kanye to the punch!" the insider concluded. 

More From Entertainment:

Sharon Stone is looking for a new romantic partner?

Sharon Stone is looking for a new romantic partner?
Prince Harry ‘devastated' by Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry ‘devastated' by Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis
Kate Middleton makes big decision for her kids after shock cancer announcement video

Kate Middleton makes big decision for her kids after shock cancer announcement
Elton John spills the beans about his upcoming musicals

Elton John spills the beans about his upcoming musicals
Olivia Colman shares insight into Hollywood's pay inequality video

Olivia Colman shares insight into Hollywood's pay inequality
Drake Bell reveals the reason for participating in Quiet on Set Docuseries

Drake Bell reveals the reason for participating in Quiet on Set Docuseries
‘Upset' Kanye West letting rumors around Bianca Censori marriage ‘get to him'

‘Upset' Kanye West letting rumors around Bianca Censori marriage ‘get to him'

Selena Gomez jokes about Benny Blanco's dressing

Selena Gomez jokes about Benny Blanco's dressing
Rihanna rocks her new hairdo: Picture

Rihanna rocks her new hairdo: Picture
Normani Kordei teases first single from debut album ‘Dopamine'

Normani Kordei teases first single from debut album ‘Dopamine'
King Charles going above and beyond for Prince Harry despite cancer diagnosis

King Charles going above and beyond for Prince Harry despite cancer diagnosis
Millie Bobby Brown makes exciting announcement about ‘Stranger Things: S5'

Millie Bobby Brown makes exciting announcement about ‘Stranger Things: S5'