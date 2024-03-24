Photo: Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr.'s romance receives major development

Kim Kardashian is reportedly not dating Odell Beckham Jr. anymore.

According to the latest findings of Daily Mail, after 6 months of on and off outings, Kim and Odell have ceased their romance.

An insider privy to the outlet recently revealed, “They're not seeing each other anymore.”

For those unversed, Kim Kardashian was previously married to the controversial rapper, Kanye West whereas Odell dated Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian a few years back.

The shocking news comes after another source revealed to Life & Style that Kim “wants another child and she loves the idea of having a baby with Odell.”

“He has such great genetics and she can’t help imagining how beautiful their baby would be," they added.

The source further explained, "She has plenty of frozen eggs so it’s really just a matter of talking Odell into this plan, even if that means making it worth his while financially!"

"Kim doesn’t want to scare Odell off, but she’d love to get this in motion because she wants to beat Bianca and Kanye to the punch!" the insider concluded.