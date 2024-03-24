Photo: Sharon Stone is looking for a new romantic partner?

Sharon Stone, who is a former American actress, is seemingly on a new love quest.

After raising three boys, the Quick and the Dead alum is reportedly looking for a ‘regular companion’, who could spend quality time with the acting sensation.

An insider privy to In Touch Weekly recently revealed, “Sharon has been divorced twice, and once her sons came on the scene, she put off finding love.”

They went on to spill the beans and stated, “Now she’s hoping to find companionship with a regular guy she can spend her golden years with.”

“Sharon’s tried dating apps and found that most of the guys immediately bring up sex, or want someone they can tell their troubles to,” the source continued.

Quoting what she seeks in her Mr. Right, the insider shared, “She says she’s already raised three boys and isn’t looking to raise a fourth! Sharon’s hoping the right guy is out there and that fate will bring them together.”

Wrapping up the topic, the source claimed, “And it wouldn’t hurt if he’s handsome and successful!”