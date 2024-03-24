Kate Middleton's video statement receives over 100 million views

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton issued a video statement on Friday and confirmed that she had been diagnosed with cancer.



Kensington Palace shared the video on its official social media handles with caption: “A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales.”

The future queen says in the video message, “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful.

“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Following the announcement, Kate Middleton received massive support from fans and friends.

Only on X, formerly Twitter, the video has garnered over 100 million views till now.

Thousands of others have dropped sweet comments, retweeted it and liked the post.

Also on Instagram, the post has received over four million hearts and thousands of comments.