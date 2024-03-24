 
menu

Sabrina Carpenter showers Taylor Swift with sweet praise post Eras tour shows

By
Web Desk
|

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter served as opener on Taylor Swifts Eras tour shows
Sabrina Carpenter served as opener on Taylor Swift's Eras tour shows 

Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift are returning from their Eras Tour concerts in Latin America, Australia and Singapore.

Carpenter took to Instagram to reminisce about her experience performing as opener for the Anti Hero hitmaker’s shows.


The Tall Girl star shared a throwback photo of her and Swift from their Sydney Zoo visit together in Australia last month.

“That's a wrap for us on the eras tour. Sitting at home reflecting on what a whirlwind this was and how very honored I feel to have been part of it,” Carpenter wrote.

“I want to thank every crowd for being so welcoming and generous to us and making some of the most impressive friendship bracelets I've ever received,” she added.

She also sent “a huge thank you to the incredible crew for being so hardworking and talented.”

She finally gave “the most thank you's I've ever thank you' to Taylor.”

The Feathers hitmaker went on to praise Swift’s musical talents: “I feel so lucky to witness the magic that is you and this tour.”

“There is truly no one like you and there never will be! i love you with all my heart and i will cherish this taybrina era (and all the eras) till the end of time.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton's cancer revelation sparks ‘loss of complete faith' in humanity video

Kate Middleton's cancer revelation sparks ‘loss of complete faith' in humanity
King Charles true feelings for Kate Middleton amid cancer battle revealed

King Charles true feelings for Kate Middleton amid cancer battle revealed
George Strait chart-topping hits you must listen to

George Strait chart-topping hits you must listen to

Gwen Stefani joins Blake Shelton onstage as she puts an end to split rumors video

Gwen Stefani joins Blake Shelton onstage as she puts an end to split rumors

MrBeast questions friends loyalty in exciting challenge

MrBeast questions friends loyalty in exciting challenge

Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's olive branch

Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's olive branch
Lenny Kravitz and Elie Goulding spark romance rumors with THIS move

Lenny Kravitz and Elie Goulding spark romance rumors with THIS move
Kate Middleton's cancer scare sparks fears over how ‘few of them' are left video

Kate Middleton's cancer scare sparks fears over how ‘few of them' are left
Anti-monarchy group urges 'privacy' for King Charles, Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment

Anti-monarchy group urges 'privacy' for King Charles, Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment
Kate Middleton's permanent doom loop' sparks concern after cancer admission

Kate Middleton's permanent doom loop' sparks concern after cancer admission
Harrison Ford brings Hawaiian vibe to 'Shocking' series set

Harrison Ford brings Hawaiian vibe to 'Shocking' series set

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to feature in Disney docuseries about their romance?

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to feature in Disney docuseries about their romance?