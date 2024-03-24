Sabrina Carpenter showers Taylor Swift with sweet praise post Eras tour shows

Sabrina Carpenter served as opener on Taylor Swift's Eras tour shows

Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift are returning from their Eras Tour concerts in Latin America, Australia and Singapore.

Carpenter took to Instagram to reminisce about her experience performing as opener for the Anti Hero hitmaker’s shows.





The Tall Girl star shared a throwback photo of her and Swift from their Sydney Zoo visit together in Australia last month.

“That's a wrap for us on the eras tour. Sitting at home reflecting on what a whirlwind this was and how very honored I feel to have been part of it,” Carpenter wrote.

“I want to thank every crowd for being so welcoming and generous to us and making some of the most impressive friendship bracelets I've ever received,” she added.

She also sent “a huge thank you to the incredible crew for being so hardworking and talented.”

She finally gave “the most thank you's I've ever thank you' to Taylor.”

The Feathers hitmaker went on to praise Swift’s musical talents: “I feel so lucky to witness the magic that is you and this tour.”

“There is truly no one like you and there never will be! i love you with all my heart and i will cherish this taybrina era (and all the eras) till the end of time.”