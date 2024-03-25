 
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy lunch date in LA

By
Web Desk
|

Monday, March 25, 2024

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce have been spotted on a lunch date at Nobu, Malibu, on Sunday, March 24.

The duo recently returned home from their vacation to Bahamas, and the Cruel Summer singer and Kansas Chiefs, left a celebrity hotspot place holding hands.

Taylor was wearing pleaded a beige miniskirt with a side split and a blue sweater tucked into her skirt.

Whereas Travis was donned in a casual look wearing an off-white long-sleeve top and black pants with white cap.

One day before their date in LA, Kelce was spotted at a pizza shop in his hometown Ohio, and the pizza shop shared the NFL player's snap on Instagram.

In the picture Kelce can be seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, cap and sunglasses which completed the look.

Kelce was also spotted posing for a picture with 12-year-old dancer Morgan Gilbert on Friday, on March 22 which has been uploaded to her parent-ran Instagram account.

Last week, Travis Kelce's statement caused speculation about the couple’s engagement during his New Heights podcast with brother Jason.

Taylor swift and Travis Kelce are making back-to-back public appearances, since confirming their relationship in September 2023 when Taylor went to see Kelce playing at Arrowhead stadium for the chiefs.

Taylor also went to Las Vegas to celebrate Kelce’s Super Bowl win.

Currently, the Lover singer is taking break from her Eras tour and Kelce is on his off season. 

