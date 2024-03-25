Kate Middleton, Prince William finally break silence on divorce rumours

Kate Middleton, Prince William break silence on divorce rumours

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have apparently sent a strong message to critics for spreading rumours about their marriage.



The future king and queen have been at the center of nasty rumors attacking their marriage ever since Kate Middleton stepped back from royal duties following her abdominal surgery.

Last week, Kate Middleton issued a video statement and revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer.

The Princess of Wales says, “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

Later, in a joint statement they confirmed their marriage is still strong.

The latest statement reads: “The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message.”

The Cheat Sheet in its report claims that by royal rules, if Kate and William were secretly divorced, the Princess would not be allowed to use the term “Her Royal Highness” as the title is reserved strictly for working royals.