 
menu

Bianca Censori ‘fully in' on racy outfit designs and Kanye West's business

By
Web Desk
|

Monday, March 25, 2024

Bianca Censori is a senior adviser to Kanye West, per sources
Bianca Censori is a senior adviser to Kanye West, per sources

Bianca Censori is not the “muse” that she’s thought to be, per sources. The Yeezy architect is a “senior adviser” to Kanye West.

“People are confusing Bianca’s creativity,” a source told Page Six. “She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is.”

“Her mother was here [in Los Angeles] the other day,” added the source. “Her parents are fine [with the relationship].”

The fashion industry source also shed light on exactly what her role is in Ye’s business: “She’s a senior advisor to Ye and a senior creative and business advisor to the entire team … she interacts with people independently of Ye. Bianca has a lot of influence — she helps control the design, who we’re selling to, who we’re collaborating with. She’s fully in.”

“Bianca is an important part of the management team. She’s controlling the business in a very big way,” the source claimed.

Malik Yusef, Ye’s musical partner, also told the publication that the couple design her racy outfits together and that the Carnival hitmaker is trying to say that Bianca “is living in the lap of luxury.”

He also said: “She makes her own decisions on how to dress. I think [she and West] experiment together and say, ‘Hey, this is beautiful.’”

More From Entertainment:

New 'Mission Impossible' recruit faces Tom Cruise's brutal honesty

New 'Mission Impossible' recruit faces Tom Cruise's brutal honesty
Prince William has weight of monarchy on his shoulders amid Kate Middleton's cancer

Prince William has weight of monarchy on his shoulders amid Kate Middleton's cancer

Kate Middleton reignites AI cancer video rumors with bizarre disappearing act video

Kate Middleton reignites AI cancer video rumors with bizarre disappearing act
Rebel Wilson name drops actor who is 'bullying' her into silence

Rebel Wilson name drops actor who is 'bullying' her into silence
Ariana Madix buys $1.6 million house amid legal dispute with ex-boyfriend

Ariana Madix buys $1.6 million house amid legal dispute with ex-boyfriend
Kate Middleton failed to hide ‘fear' in cancer announcement video: ‘Most upsetting part'

Kate Middleton failed to hide ‘fear' in cancer announcement video: ‘Most upsetting part'
Kevin Hart bags the highest award for comedy

Kevin Hart bags the highest award for comedy
Sickening theories about Kate Middleton have ‘done damage' to Royal family

Sickening theories about Kate Middleton have ‘done damage' to Royal family
Travis Kelce ‘unsmiling' and ‘tense' during Taylor Swift date: See pics

Travis Kelce ‘unsmiling' and ‘tense' during Taylor Swift date: See pics
Will Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' get green light for sequel?

Will Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' get green light for sequel?
'3 Body Problem' creators gearing up for season 2 after show's success

'3 Body Problem' creators gearing up for season 2 after show's success
Kate Middleton desperate for normal, active life amid life of too much responsibility

Kate Middleton desperate for normal, active life amid life of too much responsibility