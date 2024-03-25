Bianca Censori ‘fully in' on racy outfit designs and Kanye West's business

Bianca Censori is a senior adviser to Kanye West, per sources

Bianca Censori is not the “muse” that she’s thought to be, per sources. The Yeezy architect is a “senior adviser” to Kanye West.

“People are confusing Bianca’s creativity,” a source told Page Six. “She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is.”

“Her mother was here [in Los Angeles] the other day,” added the source. “Her parents are fine [with the relationship].”

The fashion industry source also shed light on exactly what her role is in Ye’s business: “She’s a senior advisor to Ye and a senior creative and business advisor to the entire team … she interacts with people independently of Ye. Bianca has a lot of influence — she helps control the design, who we’re selling to, who we’re collaborating with. She’s fully in.”

“Bianca is an important part of the management team. She’s controlling the business in a very big way,” the source claimed.

Malik Yusef, Ye’s musical partner, also told the publication that the couple design her racy outfits together and that the Carnival hitmaker is trying to say that Bianca “is living in the lap of luxury.”

He also said: “She makes her own decisions on how to dress. I think [she and West] experiment together and say, ‘Hey, this is beautiful.’”