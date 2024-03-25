Oprah Winfrey reminisces 50th birthday celebration

Oprah Winfrey reminisced the time when she went all out for the celebration of her 50th birthday, which was almost two decades ago.

On the TV personality’s official daily update Instagram page, a clip was posted featuring Winfrey’s latest appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show.

“Is it true that you thanked Stevie Wonder for performing Happy Birthday at your 50th by giving him a Rolls Royce?” the host, Jimmy Kimmel, inquired, reading a card.

With a look of wonder, Winfrey replied, “I thought it was a Maybach or something. Is that the same thing?” earning thunderous laughter of shock from the audience.



“No, it’s a different thing but it’s another thing, yeah,” the host responded to which The Oprah Winfrey Show host added, “I think it’s a Maybach.”

Kimmel further asked, “You gave him that car?” Clarifying her stance she stated, “He said he wanted it,” which caused the spectators to laugh again.

The show host proceeded to ask, “He was probably kidding, right?” to which The Color Purple star immediately added, “He said he wanted it and I was like ‘You’re gonna drive it?’” with Kimmel and the audience bursting into laughter once more.