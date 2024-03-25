Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler dishes on feud with the Kardashians

Travis Barker’s ex Shanna Moakler has previously detailed her feud with the Kardashians

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has revealed if she has a feud with the Kardashians.

“I don’t," she replied when asked if she has any beef with the reality stars. "I just am doing my own thing," she told In Touch Weekly.

Moakler went on to call herself an "empty-nester" since her and Travis’ two kids, Alabama 18, and Landon, 20, both live with him.

However, Moakler remains positive about living alone. She said she’s "really excited to start this new chapter in my life and see where it takes me."

Moakler has previously opened up on parenting dynamic following her separation with the Blink-182 drummer, who also takes care of her and ex Oscar De La Hoya's daughter, Atiana, 24.

“I feel at the time when Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there where Travis, even when we weren't together, always wanted to be the super dad," she said last year on Bunnie XO's podcast.

"When the [Kardashians] first came around [the Barkers], they were enamored — just as young kids would be enamored by them. There was a lot of glitter and fame, they watched them on TV, and now their dad's dating one, and they're gonna be on the show and I think they got caught up and that, which young kids would do," she spilled.

She added: “They're buying them Prada, and they're buying them gifts, and they're going to these events and they're meeting Kanye [West] and all this big stuff. I can't give them that. I don't have that. I don't have access to that. I don't have the money to do that. I can't buy you guys Prada every other week and stuff. I don't. I can't do it. My house isn't a mansion like, Travis'. I don't have a movie theater. I don't have golf carts for you kids to drive."