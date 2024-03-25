 
menu

Justin Bieber fans uncover signs he's living separately from Hailey Bieber

By
Web Desk
|

Monday, March 25, 2024

file footage

Justin Bieber's fans think he’s living separately from wife Hailey Bieber amid rumors of marriage trouble.

Justin has been sighted at several locations around La Quinta and has been posing for selfies with fans, who now think he’s hiding out at the remote location.

The Baby hitmaker was first spotted at Nobu restaurant in nearby Indian Wells on January 24. He was then seen at The Nest nightclub and restaurant in Indian Wells on February 14, where he posed with a staff member for a photo.

"The kindest soul, so glad Justin Bieber and his team got to try The Nest! We love you Justin, come back any time," the club wrote on Facebook.

Justin was then spotted by a Coachella based fan on March 13, "I just saw Justin Bieber," she wrote.

On a Reddit thread, fans shared their two cents on the theory that the singer is living in the said area. One fan shared the sightings, writing, "Maybe he is staying at a separate house from Hailey [in La Quinta] and doesn't want to appear."

"Seems like he's in La Quinta a lot," another fan agreed.

"Okay so this man is living in La Quinta but keeping it on the down low," wrote a third.

"That's what it definitely seems like because there's very little spotting of Justin Bieber in LA," a fourth added. 

More From Entertainment:

Anne Hathaway reflects on how she found 'an angel' in Christopher Nolan

Anne Hathaway reflects on how she found 'an angel' in Christopher Nolan
'Harry Potter' star Jessie Cave hits back at Miriam Margoyles' 'terrible' comment

'Harry Potter' star Jessie Cave hits back at Miriam Margoyles' 'terrible' comment
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Kate Middleton's cancer

Sarah Ferguson reacts to Kate Middleton's cancer
Prince Harry, Prince William reach major relationship milestone

Prince Harry, Prince William reach major relationship milestone
Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler dishes on feud with the Kardashians

Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler dishes on feud with the Kardashians
‘Euphoria' gets discouraging update amid S3 hype

‘Euphoria' gets discouraging update amid S3 hype
MrBeast hits milestone with environmental initiatives

MrBeast hits milestone with environmental initiatives
Sacha Baron Cohen slaps back Rebel Wilson after her allegations

Sacha Baron Cohen slaps back Rebel Wilson after her allegations
Willie Nelson songs that enjoyed weeks of Billboard success: Find out

Willie Nelson songs that enjoyed weeks of Billboard success: Find out
Jelly Roll's stardom in country music: from rap to Grammy nominations

Jelly Roll's stardom in country music: from rap to Grammy nominations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘kidding themselves' with hope of UK return video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘kidding themselves' with hope of UK return
Kate Middleton, Prince William's maneuvered around' Prince Harry before cancer revelation

Kate Middleton, Prince William's maneuvered around' Prince Harry before cancer revelation