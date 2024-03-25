Justin Bieber fans uncover signs he's living separately from Hailey Bieber

file footage

Justin Bieber's fans think he’s living separately from wife Hailey Bieber amid rumors of marriage trouble.



Justin has been sighted at several locations around La Quinta and has been posing for selfies with fans, who now think he’s hiding out at the remote location.

The Baby hitmaker was first spotted at Nobu restaurant in nearby Indian Wells on January 24. He was then seen at The Nest nightclub and restaurant in Indian Wells on February 14, where he posed with a staff member for a photo.

"The kindest soul, so glad Justin Bieber and his team got to try The Nest! We love you Justin, come back any time," the club wrote on Facebook.

Justin was then spotted by a Coachella based fan on March 13, "I just saw Justin Bieber," she wrote.

On a Reddit thread, fans shared their two cents on the theory that the singer is living in the said area. One fan shared the sightings, writing, "Maybe he is staying at a separate house from Hailey [in La Quinta] and doesn't want to appear."

"Seems like he's in La Quinta a lot," another fan agreed.

"Okay so this man is living in La Quinta but keeping it on the down low," wrote a third.

"That's what it definitely seems like because there's very little spotting of Justin Bieber in LA," a fourth added.