Anne Hathaway reveals her 'Grounded' Broadway show was 'painful'; Here's why

Anne Hathaway recently let her fans into a painful stage she experienced nine years ago.

The 41-year-old actress, who recently made it to Vanity Fair’s April cover issue, revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in 2015 while she was starring in an off-Broadway play.

According to Daily Mail, the timeline that Anne mentioned means she was doing a one-woman play Grounded, written by George Brant, about a female, pregnant U.S. Air Force pilot, which ran for six weeks in April 2015.

“The first time it didn't work out for me. I was doing a play and I had to give birth on stage every night,” Anne told the magazine while referencing the character she portrayed.

She continued, “It was too much to keep it in when I was onstage pretending everything was fine. I had to keep it real otherwise.... So when it did go well for me, having been on the other side of it - where you have to have the grace to be happy for someone - I wanted to let my sisters know, "You don’t have to always be graceful. I see you and I’ve been you.”

Anne, who shares two sons Jonathan (aged 7) and Jack (aged 3) with husband Adam Shulman, also said that she wanted to talk about her experience so that other women who have gone through the same ordeal don’t feel “isolated.”

“ I decided that I was going to talk about it. The thing that broke my heart, blew my mind, and gave me hope was that for three years after, almost daily, a woman came up to me in tears and I would just hold her, because she was carrying this pain around and suddenly it wasn’t all hers anymore,” she explained.