Penn Badgley appears in NYC as ‘You' season 5 begins filming

March 26, 2024

File Footage

Penn Badgley marked the beginning of Season 5 production for You as he appeared taking a stroll in New York City.

The highly anticipated Netflix series You will return for the fifth and final season of the series. Since the streaming giant's announcement of its renewal last year, this is the first update regarding its production.

On the show's official Instagram account, a snap was shared featuring the show’s lead actor in his Joe Goldberg attire sporting a structured black coat over his red Henley, paired with black pants and shoes, as he strolled down the Bleecker Street subway station in Manhattan.

“Back to where it all began," Netflix wrote in the Instagram post, "The 5th and final season of YOU is now in production."

Although this is the first visual update from the series, the Gossip Girl alum had previously teased fans about what to expect from the fifth season.

In the 2023 TUDUM event, he said, “I've heard you're on the edge of your seats, waiting and theorizing about the epic conclusion to You."

"More importantly, considering what, or should I say who, Joe will come up against as he finally returns to New York. Though I can't say who yet. We all know there are many loose ends in Joe's past. The question is: Who are you?", he hinted in the pre-recorded message.

For those who haven’t explored, You follows the story of Joe Goldberg, a seemingly regular bookstore employee who frequently becomes obsessed with women and would go to extreme heights for love, including murder.

