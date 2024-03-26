 
Jimmy Fallon announces book club return with 'The Fallon Book Club Spring Read'

By
Web Desk
|

March 26, 2024

Jimmy Fallon announces book club return with ‘The Fallon Book Club Spring Read’
Jimmy Fallon announces book club return with ‘The Fallon Book Club Spring Read’

Jimmy Fallon has just decided to revert back to old habits and announce a return to the Fallon Book Club.

The show host announced it all in one of his most latest episodes of The Tonight Show.

He began the announcement by saying, “If you know me, you know I’m always looking for a good book to read,” the late night host said. “And that’s why I’m very excited to announce this.”

For those unversed with the original segment, it originated back in 2018 as a summer reading club under the name Tonight Show Summer Reads and let fans vote on their favorite book, from a particular list.

This time however, it has turned into something more like a March Madness, according to People and includes 16 books that will compete in a tournament, equipped with a voting round where viewers will decide the final victor.

While attempting to explain the entire thing he also said, “We can vote round-by-round until we narrow them down to the Elite Eight books.”

“I'm not saying this is the eight, or this is the eight. It could be this. These could be the eight! Until we get to the Final Four, then the Terrific Two, until we’re left with one winner - The Fallon Book Club Spring Read!” he also added before signing off. 

