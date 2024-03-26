Drake Bell reveals song he wrote in response of sexual abuse

Drake Bell shared how he coped up with the feelings of sexual assault he faced as a child actor.



Drake Bell revealed it all in his song In The End, from his debut album Telegraph in 2015, and pointed at the sexual assault he faced as a child actor.

In it he also highlighted his past desire to simply withdraw the feelings and burden of not speaking up earlier.

The Drake & Josh actor took it to TikTok to share the video and captioned it with the words, “Wrote this song when I was 15 about what happened before I said anything to anyone.”

While recording the video Drake was looking straight into the camera while his song played in the background with lyrics that read, “Wake up/ It’s time to get your things together and drive away/ Breathe out, future days will treat you better/ That’s what they say/ Another day gone without a say / But it’s okay if you turn around/ And feel the memories bringin’ you down.”



For those unversed, the former child star has revealed in the Investigation Discovery series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV that he faced sexual abuse as a child actor on the sets of Nickelodeon by dialogue coach Brian Peck.

Brian Peck was arrested in August 2003 on more than a dozen charges related to sexual abuse allegations involving an unnamed minor. Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender in October 2004 as well.