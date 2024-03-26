Dan Stevens breaks silence on upcoming 'Downton Abbey' film

Dan Stevens hinted at the third sequel of Downton Abbey film.



Dan Steven talked about the possibilities of another rumored Downton Abbey film being in the works while walking at the of premiere of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in Los Angeles on Monday.

The English actor spoke to the Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet about the family drama which ran for six seasons, followed by two feature films, and said, "Like with any show where you're in people's living rooms on a Sunday evening, you know, people take a special kind of ownership of that."

Reflecting on the show that brought families to one place, Steven continued by saying, "They become a part of your family in a way. You sit down, you watch it with your mom, your grandma. So many people I know have seen that show, and it's really brought families together."

Steven added, "We laugh, we cry, but, you know, it's one of those shows where it means a lot to a lot of people, so I'm excited for another movie."

Dan Stevens’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will hit theaters on March 29.

Although it is still not confirmed if the third Downton Abbey is coming, Imelda Staunton confirmed a ‘third and final instalment’ during a radio show.

Staunton starred in the first two films as Queen Mary’s lady-in-waiting, Lady Maud Bagshaw.

According to The Sun, the film will reportedly begin filming in the summer and will premiere in early 2025.

Downton Abbey is a popular ITV/PBS television series which ended in 2015 after six seasons, followed by two feature films in 2019 and 2022.