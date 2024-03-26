Arnold Schwarzenegger talks major surgery for genetic condition: ‘I won’t hide it’

The Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger has just given fans an update about his health.

The 76-year-old actor weighed in on everything during his most recent appearance on the Arnold’s Pump Club podcast.

There he began by saying, “I have some personal news to share. Last Monday, I had surgery for a pacemaker and became a little bit more of a machine.”

He weighed in on everything and decided to be transparent about everything even though it “goes against so much of my upbringing in Austria.”

Later on he also added, “First of all, I want you to know I’m doing great! I had my surgery on Monday, and by Friday, I was already at a big environmental event with my friend and fellow fitness crusader Jane Fonda.”

“Nobody would ever have thought I started the week with a surgery. I want to thank my whole team at the Cleveland Clinic. All of the doctors and nurses took amazing care of me and made the surgery as painless as possible.”

It is pertinent to mention that the need for the surgery became even more needed because of scar tissue that formed as a result of his previous procedures over the year.

For those unversed, Schwarzenegger first went under the knife in 1997, for open heart surgery when he had his valves replaced.

This valve replacement lasted over 12-15 years and just recently, in 2018-2020, he went back under the knife for a second replacement.