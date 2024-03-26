Prince Harry, Prince William's rift chalked up to the woes of a man's love life

Prince Harry and Prince William have just sparked ridiculed for allowing the love of an American divorcee split them up, the same way as another monarch.

Similarities between both sets of brothers have been shared by royal commentator Richard Kay.

He weighed in on everything while speaking to the Palace Confidential.

While starting off the chat Mr Kay pointed out how “It’s interesting to look at the relationship between the ex-King Edward VIII and the future King George VI, and the relationship as it’s turned out between Prince William and Prince Harry.”

He also added how in both cases, “they were brutally separated by one man’s love for another woman,” in particular for “American divorcees.”

For those unversed the only difference between the brothers is that Edward VIII was King before his brother George Vi took the throne after his abdication to marry for love.

Even the show’s host Jo Elvin referenced everything with a joke and said, “Sometimes, when you talk about the history of it, you can’t be a human being and a royal.”