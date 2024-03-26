 
menu

Prince Harry, Prince William's rift chalked up to the woes of a man's love life

By
Web Desk
|

March 26, 2024

Prince Harry, Prince Williams rift chalked up to the woes of a mans love life
Prince Harry, Prince William's rift chalked up to the woes of a man's love life

Prince Harry and Prince William have just sparked ridiculed for allowing the love of an American divorcee split them up, the same way as another monarch.

Similarities between both sets of brothers have been shared by royal commentator Richard Kay.

He weighed in on everything while speaking to the Palace Confidential.

While starting off the chat Mr Kay pointed out how “It’s interesting to look at the relationship between the ex-King Edward VIII and the future King George VI, and the relationship as it’s turned out between Prince William and Prince Harry.”

He also added how in both cases, “they were brutally separated by one man’s love for another woman,” in particular for “American divorcees.”

For those unversed the only difference between the brothers is that Edward VIII was King before his brother George Vi took the throne after his abdication to marry for love.

Even the show’s host Jo Elvin referenced everything with a joke and said, “Sometimes, when you talk about the history of it, you can’t be a human being and a royal.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lawrence says ‘no' to $6 billion franchise

Jennifer Lawrence says ‘no' to $6 billion franchise
Kevin Hart reacts to one of the biggest awards of lifetime

Kevin Hart reacts to one of the biggest awards of lifetime
'The Bachelorette' Season 21's new lead revealed

'The Bachelorette' Season 21's new lead revealed
How Kelly Clarkson really feels about Brandon Blackstock divorce

How Kelly Clarkson really feels about Brandon Blackstock divorce
Who wrote Benzino's diss track of Eminem?

Who wrote Benzino's diss track of Eminem?
Gisele Bundchen opens up about 'one of worst times in her life'

Gisele Bundchen opens up about 'one of worst times in her life'
Rihanna stuns in powerful business look as she expands beauty empire

Rihanna stuns in powerful business look as she expands beauty empire
Diddy's £23million lawsuit over trafficking parties names Prince Harry: report

Diddy's £23million lawsuit over trafficking parties names Prince Harry: report
William kept Kate's cancer news from Harry, Meghan due to THIS reason

William kept Kate's cancer news from Harry, Meghan due to THIS reason
Prince William, Kate Middleton's family dynamics with Harry speaks volumes video

Prince William, Kate Middleton's family dynamics with Harry speaks volumes
George, Charlotte, Louis at danger of getting bullied in school amid Kate's cancer video

George, Charlotte, Louis at danger of getting bullied in school amid Kate's cancer
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse step out with newborn baby: Watch video

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse step out with newborn baby: Watch video