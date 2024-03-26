 
Ryan Gosling 'The Fall Guy' looks outside of Hollywood for early release

By
Web Desk
|

March 26, 2024

The Fall Guy starring Ryan Gosling eyed China for an early release strategy to cash in on the country's upcoming holiday.

Helmed by David Leitch, the film will roll out in the Chinese theatres on April 30 before its debut in North American cinemas.

Noteworthy, the makers fixed the release date in light of the forthcoming holiday on May 1 in China.

It is not the first time Ryan is set to dent the country's box office. In the last year, Barbie and the re-release of La La Land took the Oscar-nominee to the new heights of success in China.

The film tells the story of a veteran stunt double for a film star which has garnered positive reviews on its global premiere in SXSW—with one reviewer calling Ryan's movie “an epic stunt spectacular,” noting he is back at his “charisma-radiating” best.

