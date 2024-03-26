Tom Cruise electrifies fans for 'Mission Impossible 8' with new dynamic shots

File Footage

Tom Cruise spotted doing a scene near a natural history museum in London for the highly anticipated upcoming installment of Mission Impossible.



The 61-year-old actor, known for his daring stunts, was spotted ‘sprinting’ through the staircase of the iconic natural museum. The stunt is speculated to be a scene for the upcoming eighth installment of thriller series.

Reprising his role as Ethan Slater, Cruise brought his trademark enthusiasm to the British capital along with the talented Vanessa Kirby in a long black coat and Esai Morales in a striking suit.

The latest installment in the long running franchise is currently unnamed. However it is reported to be title Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two, as it’s a sequel to the 2023 film.



Although the first part delivered an underwhelming performance at the box office, Cruise appears dedicated to providing another heart-pounding action sequel and embodied his secret agent persona to flew the cast to Surrey’s Longcross Studio amid obstacles to keep the production on track.

For those unversed, Mission Impossible is based on a fictional Impossible Mission Force (IMF), a secret espionage agency led by Ethan Slater, which works through seemingly insurmountable missions to prevent enemy forces and global disasters.