How Kelly Clarkson really feels about Brandon Blackstock divorce

March 26, 2024

Kelly Clarkson has “no regrets” about her divorce with Brandon Blackstock, per a new report.

Kelly, 41, and Blackstock, 47, have been embroiled in legal battle since filing for divorce in June 2020. The duo were married for nearly seven years and share two kids, daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7.

“She is doing really well,” a source told People. “She is happy that she left LA for NY. She has the primary custody of the kids and is a great mom.”

The tipster said that “although she loves working, the kids are her world,” and “she is very hands-on and fun.”

“The divorce was difficult, but she recovered quickly and has no regrets,” they claimed.

The duo settled their divorce in March 2022 after two years of legal battle and Kelly was ordered to give Blackstock a one-time payment of $1.3 million, $150,000 per month in spousal support and $45,601 per month in child support.

Now, Kelly has once again sued her ex-husband as she alleges that Blackstock and his father Narvel’s management company, Starstruck Entertainment violated the Talent Agencies Act. She says the company acted as an “unlicensed talent agency” and booked business deals using her name.

