Photo: 'The Bachelorette' Season 21's new lead revealed

Jenn Tran is reportedly revealed as the new lead for the 21st Season of the reality show, The Bachelorette.

On Monday, during The Bachelor's finale, Jesse Palmer announced that Jenn Tran would succeed as the leading lady of the next season.

Jesse started the announcement by saying, "I can say that our next bachelorette is someone who is intelligent. She's witty, she's fun, and she's super kind.”

“And personally, I want to see a lot more of her and I can only hope that out of this experience that she's getting ready to embark on that she really does find true love," he added as announced Jenn’s name.

Later in the chat, Jesse asked Jenn about her expectations about the next season, she mentioned that she wanted to end the season with a "ring on my finger."

Stating the traits of her ideal partner, Jenn said, "I hope I find my person someone that I truly feel like is 100% — my perfect match and someone who I'm compatible with someone who he and I can have fun."

She continued, "This experience is absolutely crazy and all I can hope is for them to really open up their heart to this because that's what I did and I got so much out of it.”

The physician even observed, “You know, it didn't end the way that I wanted to, but I grew and I learned so much from it, adding, “I really hope that they ready to have some frickin fun," and concluded the discussion.