Kevin Hart reacts to one of the biggest awards of lifetime

Kevin Hart was overwhelmed and emotional when he became the recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour.



On the red carpet of the star-studded event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., the Jumanji star said, “Right now, [I’m just feeling] excitement and just the feeling of being humbled at the fact that I would be in the association of those in comedy."

Adding, "And, you know, I hope that in years to come I’ll look back at this historic moment for me."

In the genre of comedy, the Mark Twain Prize is considered to be the most prestigious honour.

While onstage Kevin was overcome with emotions as he accepted the award.

"You can’t buy support. You can’t fake that," noting, "It means so much to me to see the people I’d show up for show up for me."

He continued, "I fell in love with something I could do for the rest of my life. I committed to comedy."

"I fell in love with something I can grab onto. All my eggs are in this basket and oh my God I’m happy with my choice.”