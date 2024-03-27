 
menu

Queen Camilla hosts reception amid major announcement by Buckingham Palace

By
Web Desk
|

March 27, 2024

Queen Camilla hosts reception at Clarence House
Queen Camilla hosts reception at Clarence House

Queen Camilla hosted a reception at Clarence House with authors, neuroscientists and members of the literary community to mark the findings of a pioneering new research study commissioned by The Queen’s Reading Room.

In her speech, the Queen says: "In addition to our five a day and 10,000 steps, we should all be aiming for at least five minutes of reading every day for invaluable benefits, for brain health and mental wellbeing.

"Just as we always suspected, books are good for us – and now science is proving us right!"

According to palace, the neuroscientific research used brain scans, skin conductance tests and a nationally representative study developed by neuroscientists, to examine the connection between reading and wellbeing.

Key findings revealed that just 5 minutes of reading can reduce stress by nearly 20%, improve concentration and focus by as much as 11% and that reading earlier in the day can help readers feel more connected to others and feel ready to tackle challenges.

The results have proven that there is an important link between reading fiction and increased mental health, brain health and social connectedness.

Earlier, Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles will join his wife Queen Camilla and other Royals for the traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Prince William takes major step for kids amid Harry's plan to visit UK

Kate Middleton, Prince William takes major step for kids amid Harry's plan to visit UK
King Charles health update as monarch set for first public appearance since diagnosis

King Charles health update as monarch set for first public appearance since diagnosis
Kate Middleton remained in ‘shock' for a while after cancer diagnosis: Source video

Kate Middleton remained in ‘shock' for a while after cancer diagnosis: Source
Eva Mendes recalls working with beau Ryan Gosling in ‘Place Beyond the Pines'

Eva Mendes recalls working with beau Ryan Gosling in ‘Place Beyond the Pines'
King Charles to attend major event alongside Queen Camilla amid cancer

King Charles to attend major event alongside Queen Camilla amid cancer
Prince Harry doing all to ‘win back' Prince William in next face off

Prince Harry doing all to ‘win back' Prince William in next face off
Zayn Malik says ‘I'm interested' for collab with THIS singer: ‘Sick voice'

Zayn Malik says ‘I'm interested' for collab with THIS singer: ‘Sick voice'
Inside Kate Middleton ‘very normal' love with Pippa Middleton amid cancer

Inside Kate Middleton ‘very normal' love with Pippa Middleton amid cancer
Meghan Markle ‘rushed' project is ‘ticking timebomb' in Royal doom

Meghan Markle ‘rushed' project is ‘ticking timebomb' in Royal doom
Prince Harry walking ‘sign' of ‘deep rift' with Kate Middleton

Prince Harry walking ‘sign' of ‘deep rift' with Kate Middleton

Paris Hilton adamant to keep children 'away' from social media; Here's why

Paris Hilton adamant to keep children 'away' from social media; Here's why
Prince William not ready for Prince Harry ‘drama' in May

Prince William not ready for Prince Harry ‘drama' in May