Queen Camilla hosts reception amid major announcement by Buckingham Palace

Queen Camilla hosts reception at Clarence House

Queen Camilla hosted a reception at Clarence House with authors, neuroscientists and members of the literary community to mark the findings of a pioneering new research study commissioned by The Queen’s Reading Room.



In her speech, the Queen says: "In addition to our five a day and 10,000 steps, we should all be aiming for at least five minutes of reading every day for invaluable benefits, for brain health and mental wellbeing.

"Just as we always suspected, books are good for us – and now science is proving us right!"

According to palace, the neuroscientific research used brain scans, skin conductance tests and a nationally representative study developed by neuroscientists, to examine the connection between reading and wellbeing.

Key findings revealed that just 5 minutes of reading can reduce stress by nearly 20%, improve concentration and focus by as much as 11% and that reading earlier in the day can help readers feel more connected to others and feel ready to tackle challenges.



The results have proven that there is an important link between reading fiction and increased mental health, brain health and social connectedness.

