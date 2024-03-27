 
Kate Middleton's in a battle against fortune, fate & anomalous cells

By
Web Desk
|

March 27, 2024

Kate Middleton’s battle against cancer has just been referenced by experts who brand it an unfair battle, that sees neither poverty nor royalty.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these sentiments about the Princess of Wales.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for the News.com.au.

In it she referenced Kate’s cancer and also highlighted just how damaging its been for the brand.

She began by writing, “This news is something no one – no psychic, no doomsday-er, no fully-trained Sybil – could have predicted.”

“Making this all even more astonishingly horrible, it turns out that Kate’s cancer was discovered exactly the same way as her father-in-law’s King Charles’ cancer.”

“Both went into the London Clinic in January for what everyone, including Buckingham and Kensington Palaces, believed was straightforward surgery only for the doctors for King and princess to subsequently discover they both had cancer.”

The expert also highlighted how this has made them seem all to human, all too suddenly.

“All to flesh and blood and susceptible to the cruel whims of fortune and fate and anomalous cells as the rest of us,” she added.

“However, once the horrible whammy, the ‘huh?’, the wide-eyed astonishment of this all has started to settle in, once this new reality really sinks in, then something very very scary becomes clear.”

“The royal family? The monarchy? The House of Windsor replete with multiple gift shops and social media accounts and KPIs? The whole edifice and business and institution?” she questioned before signing off, signaling a great change afoot.

