Kate Middleton's cancer risks spelling even more dire reality

Experts believe Kate Middleton’s cancer risks turning into something incredible dire for the Firm as a whole.

All of this has been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of he most recent pieces for News.com.au.

She began the piece by saying, “For the shortish term, in the months ahead, as Kate has preventative chemotherapy and Charles undergoes an unspecified form of treatment, we will be in a holding pattern.”

“Queen Camilla will continue to sail forth in her trusty never-ending wardrobe of Bruce Oldfield outfits demonstrating her innate commitment to the Churchillian concept of KBO-ing (keep buggering on).”

On the other hand, “Prince William, meanwhile, will continue on as we have seen in recent weeks, out and about on limited public manoeuvres as he balances trying to keep the monarchy above the water line while also being there for Kate and their three young children.”

“Despite the all-hands message that has probably already gone out to the remaining, not exactly sprightly, remaining senior working members of Crown Inc – Princess Anne and Prince Edward and Sophie the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh – things are about to get dire. Or should that be, even more dire,” she added before signing off.