Lea Michele announces exciting second pregnancy

Lea Michele just made an exciting announcement as she steps into a new phase of life, embracing the upcoming phase of motherhood.

The 37-year-old Funny Girl star took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, to reveal that she was pregnant with her second baby.

Michele shares her expected child with her husband, Zandy Reich, with whom she also welcomed, son, Ever Leo, in August 2020.

Rocking an ivory colored shawl and showing off her baby bump in her maternity photoshoot, she captioned the carousel of images, "Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed."



"So excited for this beautiful family," Ashley Tisdale, who also recently announced her pregnancy, wrote in the comments section.

Alongside Tisdale, many of Michele’s fans could not contain their excitement as they commented well wishes for the growing family.

“omg screaming and crying, SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU,” a fan wrote.

Another penned, “so so so happy for you!!!!”

An anonymous user also took a light-hearted dig on Michele and her co-stars announcing their pregnancy, writing, “Why everyone’s getting pregnant.”



