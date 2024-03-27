 
menu

Lea Michele announces exciting second pregnancy

By
Web Desk
|

March 27, 2024

Lea Michele announces exciting second pregnancy
Lea Michele announces exciting second pregnancy

Lea Michele just made an exciting announcement as she steps into a new phase of life, embracing the upcoming phase of motherhood.

The 37-year-old Funny Girl star took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, to reveal that she was pregnant with her second baby.

Michele shares her expected child with her husband, Zandy Reich, with whom she also welcomed, son, Ever Leo, in August 2020.

Rocking an ivory colored shawl and showing off her baby bump in her maternity photoshoot, she captioned the carousel of images, "Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed."

"So excited for this beautiful family," Ashley Tisdale, who also recently announced her pregnancy, wrote in the comments section.

Lea Michele announces exciting second pregnancy

Alongside Tisdale, many of Michele’s fans could not contain their excitement as they commented well wishes for the growing family.

“omg screaming and crying, SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU,” a fan wrote.

Lea Michele announces exciting second pregnancy

Another penned, “so so so happy for you!!!!”

Lea Michele announces exciting second pregnancy

An anonymous user also took a light-hearted dig on Michele and her co-stars announcing their pregnancy, writing, “Why everyone’s getting pregnant.”

Lea Michele announces exciting second pregnancy


More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton's cancer chat with George, Charlotte, Louis

Kate Middleton's cancer chat with George, Charlotte, Louis
King Charles' being a nightmare behind closed doors after cancer diagnosis

King Charles' being a nightmare behind closed doors after cancer diagnosis
Diddy Combs 'disturbing' video with young Justin Bieber resurfaces

Diddy Combs 'disturbing' video with young Justin Bieber resurfaces
King Charles' monarchy no longer perky and nothing like five years ago

King Charles' monarchy no longer perky and nothing like five years ago
Kate Middleton's cancer risks spelling even more dire reality

Kate Middleton's cancer risks spelling even more dire reality
Renee Rapp clarifies stance on identity

Renee Rapp clarifies stance on identity
Denzel Washington turned down THIS successful franchise

Denzel Washington turned down THIS successful franchise
Kate Middleton's in a battle against fortune, fate & anomalous cells video

Kate Middleton's in a battle against fortune, fate & anomalous cells
Meghan Markle's major business plan disclosed as Kate Middleton battles cancer

Meghan Markle's major business plan disclosed as Kate Middleton battles cancer
Sean video

Sean "Diddy" Combs, Justin Bieber resurfaced video sparks outrage online
King Charles' monarchy reaching the end of days with Kate Middleton's cancer video

King Charles' monarchy reaching the end of days with Kate Middleton's cancer
King Charles, Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis could drive public awareness

King Charles, Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis could drive public awareness