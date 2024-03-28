Meghan Markle fuels UK return rumours with Prince Harry amid royal health scares

Meghan Markle fueled speculations that’s he would accompany her husband Prince Harry at the Invictus Games 10th Anniversary Service.



The Duchess of Sussex’s name has been included as guests on the official running order of the event to be held at St Paul’s Cathedral on May 8.

However, it is pertinent to note that the mother-of-two has not confirmed whether or not she will be making an appearance or not.

Speaking with The Express, a source said, “The dates and details are being kept very hush-hush, but the Invictus Games 10th Anniversary Service has now been confirmed at St. Paul’s Cathedral on May 8.”

“Both Harry and Meghan are listed as guests and a speech has been scheduled, but there is still a question mark over whether Meghan will make an appearance,” they added.

"Her name has been pencilled in as a TBC (to be confirmed).”

The source went on to note that the appearance of Sussexes kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, also depends on Meghan as they won’t come to UK without their mother.

“The children’s attendance is still up in the air because they will only visit the UK if their mother [Meghan] decides to attend,” they said.

“Harry is hoping that they will join him so that they can all enjoy the service, and everyone can meet up with members of his family while they are over.”