Kyle Richards shares 'amazing' advice she received from Rihanna

Kyle Richards spilled the beans after meeting the widely celebrated music artist of the 21st century, Rihanna.



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills member sent the Internet into a frenzy after uploading a picture in December 2023 with the We Found Love singer. Now, she has revealed how they met in a store in Aspen, Colorado and the valuable advice she received that day.

Speaking on the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, she recounted, “[The store] was closed for her because it was like 9:30 at night, and I was like, 'Oh, well, will you tell her I know that she's a fan of the show?' “

“Because she stopped my daughter once and tapped my daughter on the shoulder and said, 'I just want you to know that I'm obsessed with you and your family, and I love you guys so much.' And my daughter started crying”, she explained.

After learning that Riot Rose Mayers' mother was upstairs, Kyle requested to meet her.

“She was so sweet and gave me all kinds of amazing advice about my marriage, the women, and how we’re handling things”, the American personality shared in the podcast.



The mother of four then revealed that poignant advice that resonated with her and shared, “'She said, 'Next time one of these women want to know all the details of the intimacies of your marriage, tell them 'Why do I need to give you the blueprint to my home when I'm already renovated?'".

“I was like, 'This woman is so smart. She's such a woman's woman.' She was so incredibly supportive and sweet and just such a beautiful person just inside and out”, the reality TV star gushed.

It is pertinent to note here that after denying breakup rumours, Kyle and husband Mauricio Umansky went public with their split in September 2023 and assured fans that they are separated and not discussing divorce.

