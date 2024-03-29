Prince Harry worried popularity would ‘plummet' amid Royal Family cancer scare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rivalry with the Royal Family amid double cancer trouble can create troubles for the couple.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently launched Sussex.com to replace Archwell.com, ticked off their family in an attempt to make money off their name.

Commenting on a partial dip in popularity, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said:"There isn't anything that the Sussexes are going to be able to do to monetize their connections with the Royal Family in the future that I can imagine.

He added: "I would also think that Harry will be pretty devastated by the news of his father's treatment for cancer, and also what's happened to Catherine. Remember, their popularity is pretty low on both sides of the Atlantic, if anything else happened that was considered tasteless they would plummet."