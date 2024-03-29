Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's rebrand faces its end due to THIS reason

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to be careful with their efforts to rebrand themselves as an alternative to the Royal Family, per an expert.



Meghan launched her new lifestyle brand called American Riviera Orchard earlier this month, using her Duchess of Sussex title. Her brand launch on Instagram came as Prince Harry and Prince William both attended the Diana Legacy Awards. Several experts then claimed that Meghan used the publicity around the awards to her advantage.

The Royal Family is also going through tough times as both King Charles and Princess Kate are battling cancer.

Now royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams says the Sussexes will have a hard time trying to monetize their Sussex title and connection to the royals.

"There isn't anything that the Sussexes are going to be able to do to monetise their connections with the Royal Family in the future that I can imagine,” he told The Sun.

“I would also think that Harry will be pretty devastated by the news of his father's treatment for cancer, and also what's happened to Catherine. Remember, their popularity is pretty low on both sides of the Atlantic, if anything else happened that was considered tasteless they would plummet." he added.