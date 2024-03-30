 
menu

Diddy's home raids expose jaw dropping bank loans

By
Web Desk
|

March 30, 2024

Diddys home raids expose jaw dropping bank loans
Diddy's home raids expose jaw dropping bank loans

While Diddy’s net worth is set at $1 billion, the recent information in his bank loans has raised eyebrows.

On Friday, Daily Mail reported that the music executive had taken out bank loans worth $140 million to buy the extravagant mansions in Miami and Los Angeles which were raided by the Home Security earlier this week, in connection with an alleged sex trafficking ring.

They further claimed that it may be the largest home loan amount ever taken out by a Hollywood actor.

According to reports, Diddy still owes $100 million, all of which must be repaid within the next five years, with the exception of a $23 million loan that must be paid by 2029.

The update comes after TMZ reported on Monday that federal agents raided the rapper’s home, with helicopters above the property.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," a Homeland Security Investigations representative told PEOPLE in a statement.

Moreover, a video obtained by FOX11 showed Diddy's sons Justin Combs (aged 30) and Christian 'King' Combs (aged 25) standing in handcuffs outside their home.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori tired of being ‘free marketing tool'

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori tired of being ‘free marketing tool'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's rebrand faces its end due to THIS reason video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's rebrand faces its end due to THIS reason
Prince William turning to Queen Elizabeth for Kate Middleton's cancer

Prince William turning to Queen Elizabeth for Kate Middleton's cancer
Meghan Markle showing fans what life is like inside Montecito

Meghan Markle showing fans what life is like inside Montecito
Diddy looks confident as he steps out with twin daughters amid multiple lawsuits

Diddy looks confident as he steps out with twin daughters amid multiple lawsuits
Prince William hanging by a tread and relying on miracles

Prince William hanging by a tread and relying on miracles
Prince Harry in ‘permanent state of paranoia' about Royal Family's plans

Prince Harry in ‘permanent state of paranoia' about Royal Family's plans
Kate Middleton's fight against cancer not even the biggest issue

Kate Middleton's fight against cancer not even the biggest issue
Beyonce leaves fans in frenzy with 'emotional' cover of The Beatles hit ‘Blackbird'

Beyonce leaves fans in frenzy with 'emotional' cover of The Beatles hit ‘Blackbird'
Kate Middleton is going through emotional convulsions video

Kate Middleton is going through emotional convulsions
Marisa Abela's singing in Amy Winehouse biopic infuriates fans of late icon: Watch video

Marisa Abela's singing in Amy Winehouse biopic infuriates fans of late icon: Watch
Public angsty over Prince Harry branded naive and predictably unforgiving video

Public angsty over Prince Harry branded naive and predictably unforgiving