King Charles, royal family's complicated time laid bare: 'Future of monarchy hangs by thread'

The future of Britain’s monarchy 'hangs by a thread', a royal expert has claimed as King Charles and Kate Middleton are undergoing cancer treatment.



This has been claimed by royal author Tina Brown.

Tina wrote in the New York Times this week saying the monarchy was looking very lean indeed, putting "unmanageable pressure" on future King Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

The royal expert claims, "Catherine is the most popular member of the royal family after William.

"The future of the monarchy hangs by a thread, and that thread is her."

Meanwhile, the Reuters quoted senior expert Erin Hill as saying: "King Charles really wanted to have a slimmed-down monarchy when he took on the throne but he never could have anticipated slimming down to where it is now.

The royal expert went on to say, "This is going to definitely be a complicated time for the royal family."