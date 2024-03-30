 
Travis Kelce would ‘rather miss' Taylor Swift than ‘disturb' her on UK Eras tour

Web Desk
March 30, 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a supported each other on tours and NFL games

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will spend the UK and Europe leg of the Eras Tour together, but the NFL hunk will leave when he begins to feel like he’s “he's more of a hindrance,” per an expert.

Celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman performed a Tarot reading for the couple and explained to The Mirror: "Travis wants to keep his relationship on an even keel, says the 4 of Disks Tarot card. He doesn't want to lose the stability that he has with his creative lady, and will come to visit a few European destinations with her when she's touring the continent."

She noted that the Tarot card shows stability, meaning “that Taylor and Travis are happier when their schedules can be arranged in advance".

"However, Travis doesn't want to overstay his welcome. The 8 of Wands Tarot card says that when the athlete feels that he's more of a hindrance, he'll catch a flight home,” she added.

She said the Super Bowl winner “respects the fact that Taylor is working, and would rather miss her from afar than disturb her close by.”

“He'll have the opportunity to pop over again, a few weeks into the European leg of her tour, and so he'll visit Europe with her a second time before the season starts," she concluded. 

