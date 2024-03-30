 
Queen Camilla frustrated by King Charles declining health amid cancer treatment

By
Web Desk
|

March 30, 2024

Queen Camilla is said to be frustrated by husband King Charles’ declining health and weakened status, it is claimed.

The insider told In Touch Weekly earlier this month “Behind the scenes, Camilla is disgusted by the king’s apparent weakness and is providing him little comfort as he battles his fatal cancer.”

The royal source further said, “By going on holiday, she was thumbing her nose at stepson William, who is incapable of shouldering the monarchy’s burdens on his own.”

The publication, citing a member of the royal inner circle, had also claimed in early March, “King Charles is much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn’t up to the job of running his fractious family, the crown’s business interests and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy.

“His cancer is eating him alive. He’s very frail. The situation is desperate.”

