Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber to part ways soon after 6-year marriage: Predicts expert

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are reportedly struggling with marital issues and an expert has claimed the two may soon part ways.



Speaking with The Mirror, body language expert Inbaal Honigman analyzed some recent snaps of the pair and commented that they don’t seems like a happily married couple.

Honigman said the Peaches singer and the beauty mogul "reveal a glaring lack of compatibility, making one wonder how they are still together."

She went on to make a bold claim about the Bieber, saying the duo is "on the verge" of a breakup and are "100% headed for split" after six-year marriage.

The expert said Justin and Hailey show "minimal acknowledgment" when they are spotted together, adding, "Even when they walk, they display a lack of synchronisation, displaying not a single body language sign of compatibility."

This comes after an insider told In Touch Weekly, that Hailey is considering trial separation. “Hailey’s struggling,” they said, adding, “She just needs time to sort things out on her own.”

Hailey is still reeling from the “unbearable scrutiny” on social media, which has taken a toll on her and now she “just wants to live by herself for a while.”

“She just needs a break.”