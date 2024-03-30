 
menu

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber to part ways soon after 6-year marriage: Predicts expert

By
Web Desk
|

March 30, 2024

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber to part ways soon after 6-year marriage: Predicts expert
Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber to part ways soon after 6-year marriage: Predicts expert

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are reportedly struggling with marital issues and an expert has claimed the two may soon part ways.

Speaking with The Mirror, body language expert Inbaal Honigman analyzed some recent snaps of the pair and commented that they don’t seems like a happily married couple.

Honigman said the Peaches singer and the beauty mogul "reveal a glaring lack of compatibility, making one wonder how they are still together."

She went on to make a bold claim about the Bieber, saying the duo is "on the verge" of a breakup and are "100% headed for split" after six-year marriage.

The expert said Justin and Hailey show "minimal acknowledgment" when they are spotted together, adding, "Even when they walk, they display a lack of synchronisation, displaying not a single body language sign of compatibility."

This comes after an insider told In Touch Weekly, that Hailey is considering trial separation. “Hailey’s struggling,” they said, adding, “She just needs time to sort things out on her own.”

Hailey is still reeling from the “unbearable scrutiny” on social media, which has taken a toll on her and now she “just wants to live by herself for a while.”

“She just needs a break.”

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck made Jennifer Garner's life ‘hell' but she's ‘finally happy': Insider video

Ben Affleck made Jennifer Garner's life ‘hell' but she's ‘finally happy': Insider

Sean “Diddy” Combs seems unbothered in second appearance after homes raided video

Sean “Diddy” Combs seems unbothered in second appearance after homes raided
Lizzo showered with support from Paris Hilton, Queen Latifa, more after she ‘quit' industry video

Lizzo showered with support from Paris Hilton, Queen Latifa, more after she ‘quit' industry
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid take romance to next level: Deets inside

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid take romance to next level: Deets inside
William, Kate's steady approach contrasts with 'drama queens Harry & Meghan

William, Kate's steady approach contrasts with 'drama queens Harry & Meghan

Ryan Gosling ‘needed a break' from work to enjoy time with Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling ‘needed a break' from work to enjoy time with Eva Mendes
King Charles likely to forgive Prince Harry due to ‘difficult childhood' video

King Charles likely to forgive Prince Harry due to ‘difficult childhood'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's actions contribute to Kate's ‘terrible' mental health

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's actions contribute to Kate's ‘terrible' mental health
Reason behind Kelly Clarkson's incredible weight loss revealed

Reason behind Kelly Clarkson's incredible weight loss revealed
Kelly Clarkson ‘refuses' to allow ex Brandon to get ‘more money' out of her

Kelly Clarkson ‘refuses' to allow ex Brandon to get ‘more money' out of her
Shiloh Jolie Pitt inspires dad Brad Pitt to embrace joy of dancing video

Shiloh Jolie Pitt inspires dad Brad Pitt to embrace joy of dancing
Queen Camilla frustrated by King Charles declining health amid cancer treatment

Queen Camilla frustrated by King Charles declining health amid cancer treatment