Sean “Diddy” Combs seems unbothered in second appearance after homes raided

Sean “Diddy” Combs made a second public appearance looking unbothered by the ongoing cases and federal investigation against him in sex trafficking case.



Diddy was seen at Miami’s Pura Vida restaurant on Friday where fitness coach Wes Watson ran into him and uploaded videos of their meeting to his Instagram.

Credit: Wes Watson/ Instagram

“Down here at Pura Vida by my pad, run into the man right here,” Watson said in an Instagram story. “Miami’s like that! It’s a movie.”

Diddy was also spotted out with his twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star, 17 on Thursday. The Coming Home rapper showed a peace sign to the cameras as he enjoyed an evening out with his daughters at Top Golf in Miami.

The HipHop mogul is currently facing lawsuits which allege sex trafficking, gang rape, and sexual assault. His homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by Homeland Security on Monday in relation to a federal sex trafficking investigation.

Diddy’s sons Justin, 30, and King, 25 were present at their Los Angeles home while the raided took place. The duo were reportedly detained but later released.

For his part, Diddy has maintained his innocence throughout the lawsuits.