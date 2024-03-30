Ben Affleck made Jennifer Garner's life ‘hell' but she's ‘finally happy': Insider

File Footage

Jennifer Garner had a tough time while she was married to Ben Affleck, who has previously admitted to his excessive drinking habits for which he even went to rehab multiple times.

According to Life & Style, the Air director made the Alias star’s life “hell” leading to their divorce in 2018 following 13-year marriage.

Speaking on the matter, a source said, “Jen doesn’t think anyone knows the truth about her and Ben. Nobody knows what people go through — or how much she shielded Ben and their children.”

“Jen is finally opening up to some friends about how rough it really was,” they said, adding that until just a few years ago, Affleck was “making Jen’s life hell.”

The insider commented that Affleck’s addition issues escalated their marital troubles, adding that Garner “put up with a lot.”

“His addictions were worse than anyone knows. Jen’s explained how she had to deal with Ben during benders and blackouts and plenty of ugly arguments. Some pretty incomprehensible stuff,” they added.

The couple could “go weeks without talking to each other” and would often sleep in separate bedrooms but Garner did not stop caring for him. “Jen couldn’t just walk away. Not until he was better.”

However, Affleck became sober after two-and-a-half years, the insider said, adding, “Jen had to deal with him at his worst.”

“She put in the hard work, gave the unconditional love Ben needed at his lowest points, and J. Lo got the recovered, better Ben. It’s painful to think about, but Jen holds no grudges.”

But Garner is finally happy in her life as she has found love again in John Miller. “But she’s mostly just grateful that her kids will grow up with both of their parents still by their side.”

Garner and Affleck share three kids together, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.