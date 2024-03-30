 
menu

Ben Affleck made Jennifer Garner's life ‘hell' but she's ‘finally happy': Insider

By
Web Desk
|

March 30, 2024

File Footage 

Jennifer Garner had a tough time while she was married to Ben Affleck, who has previously admitted to his excessive drinking habits for which he even went to rehab multiple times.

According to Life & Style, the Air director made the Alias star’s life “hell” leading to their divorce in 2018 following 13-year marriage.

Speaking on the matter, a source said, “Jen doesn’t think anyone knows the truth about her and Ben. Nobody knows what people go through — or how much she shielded Ben and their children.”

“Jen is finally opening up to some friends about how rough it really was,” they said, adding that until just a few years ago, Affleck was “making Jen’s life hell.”

The insider commented that Affleck’s addition issues escalated their marital troubles, adding that Garner “put up with a lot.”

“His addictions were worse than anyone knows. Jen’s explained how she had to deal with Ben during benders and blackouts and plenty of ugly arguments. Some pretty incomprehensible stuff,” they added.

The couple could “go weeks without talking to each other” and would often sleep in separate bedrooms but Garner did not stop caring for him. “Jen couldn’t just walk away. Not until he was better.”

However, Affleck became sober after two-and-a-half years, the insider said, adding, “Jen had to deal with him at his worst.”

“She put in the hard work, gave the unconditional love Ben needed at his lowest points, and J. Lo got the recovered, better Ben. It’s painful to think about, but Jen holds no grudges.”

But Garner is finally happy in her life as she has found love again in John Miller. “But she’s mostly just grateful that her kids will grow up with both of their parents still by their side.”

Garner and Affleck share three kids together, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. 

More From Entertainment:

Sean “Diddy” Combs seems unbothered in second appearance after homes raided video

Sean “Diddy” Combs seems unbothered in second appearance after homes raided
Lizzo showered with support from Paris Hilton, Queen Latifa, more after she ‘quit' industry video

Lizzo showered with support from Paris Hilton, Queen Latifa, more after she ‘quit' industry
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid take romance to next level: Deets inside

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid take romance to next level: Deets inside
William, Kate's steady approach contrasts with 'drama queens Harry & Meghan

William, Kate's steady approach contrasts with 'drama queens Harry & Meghan

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber to part ways soon after 6-year marriage: Predicts expert

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber to part ways soon after 6-year marriage: Predicts expert
Ryan Gosling ‘needed a break' from work to enjoy time with Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling ‘needed a break' from work to enjoy time with Eva Mendes
King Charles likely to forgive Prince Harry due to ‘difficult childhood' video

King Charles likely to forgive Prince Harry due to ‘difficult childhood'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's actions contribute to Kate's ‘terrible' mental health

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's actions contribute to Kate's ‘terrible' mental health
Reason behind Kelly Clarkson's incredible weight loss revealed

Reason behind Kelly Clarkson's incredible weight loss revealed
Kelly Clarkson ‘refuses' to allow ex Brandon to get ‘more money' out of her

Kelly Clarkson ‘refuses' to allow ex Brandon to get ‘more money' out of her
Shiloh Jolie Pitt inspires dad Brad Pitt to embrace joy of dancing video

Shiloh Jolie Pitt inspires dad Brad Pitt to embrace joy of dancing
Queen Camilla frustrated by King Charles declining health amid cancer treatment

Queen Camilla frustrated by King Charles declining health amid cancer treatment