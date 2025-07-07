Mahershala Ali dodges questions about Marvel film ‘Blade'?

Mahershala Ali says ‘I’m ready’ for ‘Blade’

Mahershala Ali, an American actor known for his roles in both film and television, recently dodged questions regarding Marvel films.

During a recent appearance on Vogue’s Off the Cuff, alongside Jurassic World Rebirth co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, Ali playfully shut down a question about his Marvel involvement.

When Bailey asked how many Marvel films they had each done, Ali replied with, “Leave me out of it. That’s a Scarlett question.”

Bailey didn’t miss a beat, teasing, “Well, there’s one that we’re very excited about,” referencing the long-delayed Blade reboot.

Moreover, Ali recently told Variety at the New York premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth that he’s still fully committed to the project, saying “’Call Marvel.’ I’m ready. Let them know I’m ready.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige speaking at D23 Brazil 2024, said he is ‘committed’ to bringing ‘Blade’ back on screen.

“We love the character. We love Mahershala’s take on him,” Feige said. “And rest assured: whenever we change direction with a project, or are still figuring out how it fits into our schedule, we let the audience know. You’re all up to date on what’s happening. But I can tell you that the character will indeed make it to the MCU.”

For those unversed, Blade was originally announced in 2019, and has faced years of production delays, director departures, and script rewrites.

Blade is a Mavel character and it is an upcoming Marvel Studios film titled Blade, which is a reboot of the original Blade movie franchise.