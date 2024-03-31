Meghan Markle fears tasteless label amid Kate Middleton's' cancer scare

Meghan Markle is reportedly feeling fearful of getting branded ‘tasteless’ amid Kate Middleton’s cancer scare.

Royal commentator, Richard Fitzwilliams issued these sentiments.

He began the entire conversation by sharing everything with The Sun.

The conversation began when the expert began highlighting the plummeting popularity of the Sussexes as well as their bid to now “monetise” on their connections to potentially climb back up.

He began the chat by saying, “There isn't anything that the Sussexes are going to be able to do to monetise their connections with the Royal Family in the future that I can imagine.”

“I would also think that Harry will be pretty devastated by the news of his father's treatment for cancer, and also what's happened to Catherine.”

After all, “Remember, their popularity is pretty low on both sides of the Atlantic, if anything else happened that was considered tasteless they would plummet,” he added before signing off.