Kate Middleton breaks silence ahead of Easter Sunday service

Kate Middleton, Prince William share first social media post ahead of Easter Sunday service

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their first social media post since the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis.



The Kensington Palace, on behalf of Kate Middleton and Prince William, shared a post about the future king and queen with caption 'March Rewind', highlighting their public duties and Kate Middleton's video statement, in which she revealed her cancer diagnosis.

The palace re-shared post about Prince William from March 1 and captioned it, “Starting the month in Wrexham, celebrating St David's Day!”

The video message of Kate Middleton from March 22 was also reposted with caption, “A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales.”

Kate Middleton had confirmed in the video statement “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

Kate Middleton and William shared their social media post ahead of Easter Sunday service as they skipped the royal Easter outing amid her cancer treatment.