‘SNL': Ramy Youssef pokes fun at popular weight loss medication in Ramadan skit

Ramy Youssef poked fun at Ozempic with a hilarious Saturday Night Live skit. The actor, 33, was the host for the latest episode of the show, with Travis Scott as the musical guest.

Ramy put his comedic talents on full display during the episode with many humorous skits, including one where he fasted in Ramadan with the help of the diabetes drug Ozempic - which many celebrities have recently used to lose weight.

In the skit, which was made like a commercial, Ramy played a dad who was fasting for Ramadan. As he got his kids ready for school, he told the camera: “You know, fasting for Ramadan used to be easy, but the last few years with work and a growing family, it's felt almost impossible.”

But not anymore. Thanks to Ozempic for Ramadan,” he said, as he held up the box of “Ozempic for Ramadan.”

In another scene, the Poor Things star walks to a refrigerator, noting, “I used to rush to eat a whole meal before dawn.”

“Now I just grab my prayer beads and Ozempic needles. As long as I shoot up before the sun rises, it's Halal.”

The spoof also starred SNL cast members Ego Nwodim and Andrew Dismukes, who also played Muslims fasting with the help of Ozempic.