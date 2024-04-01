 
menu

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘bridges burnt' as monarchy led by Camilla

By
Web Desk
|

April 01, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly burnt ‘all the bridges’ to go back to their Royal life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not want a way into the UK by becoming full time Royals, notes PR expert Lynn Carratt.

"It's doubtful that Meghan and Harry will return to the Royal Family as working Royals, even with Charles and Kate undergoing treatment for cancer," Lynn told Mirror.

She went on to say: "The monarchy at the moment is being led by Camilla, which, a few years ago we never believed we’d see, Prince Edward and Sophie (a favourite of the late Queen Elizabeth), the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, have stepped up their support for the Queen."

"The bridges have been burnt between Harry and Meghan in terms of becoming working members of the Royal family, the family doesn't think they can trust them," notes the expert.

More From Entertainment:

Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie on Easter

Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie on Easter
Lily Collins shares 'adorable' selfie with her dog Redford

Lily Collins shares 'adorable' selfie with her dog Redford
Lamar Odom reflects on his bond with ex Khloe Kardashian's brother Rob

Lamar Odom reflects on his bond with ex Khloe Kardashian's brother Rob
Prince Andrew joins King Charles as Kate Middleton, Prince William skip Easter service

Prince Andrew joins King Charles as Kate Middleton, Prince William skip Easter service
Victoria, David Beckham share joyful family moments on Yacht

Victoria, David Beckham share joyful family moments on Yacht
Mark Ronson's character cut from Amy Winehouse's biopic despite producing ‘Back to Black'

Mark Ronson's character cut from Amy Winehouse's biopic despite producing ‘Back to Black'
Paul Wesley praises girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg for her humour

Paul Wesley praises girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg for her humour
Rebel Wilson details how Sacha Baron Cohen ‘humiliated' her due to her size

Rebel Wilson details how Sacha Baron Cohen ‘humiliated' her due to her size
King Charles shares new sweet video message video

King Charles shares new sweet video message

‘SNL': Travis Scott, Ramy Youssef join Please Don't Destroy trio for hilarious rap skit

‘SNL': Travis Scott, Ramy Youssef join Please Don't Destroy trio for hilarious rap skit

King Charles true intentions over abdication for Prince William revealed video

King Charles true intentions over abdication for Prince William revealed
Rebel Wilson reveals the 'emotional war' behind her weight loss journey

Rebel Wilson reveals the 'emotional war' behind her weight loss journey