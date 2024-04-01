Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘bridges burnt' as monarchy led by Camilla

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly burnt ‘all the bridges’ to go back to their Royal life.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not want a way into the UK by becoming full time Royals, notes PR expert Lynn Carratt.

"It's doubtful that Meghan and Harry will return to the Royal Family as working Royals, even with Charles and Kate undergoing treatment for cancer," Lynn told Mirror.

She went on to say: "The monarchy at the moment is being led by Camilla, which, a few years ago we never believed we’d see, Prince Edward and Sophie (a favourite of the late Queen Elizabeth), the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, have stepped up their support for the Queen."

"The bridges have been burnt between Harry and Meghan in terms of becoming working members of the Royal family, the family doesn't think they can trust them," notes the expert.