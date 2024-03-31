Paul Wesley praises girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg for her humour

Paul Wesley, known for his role of Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries opened up about his relationship with Natalie Kuckenburg.

As per PEOPLE report, Weasley revealed that his girlfriend is one of the funniest people he knows, saying, "all we do is laugh."

Highlighting the significance of humour in their relationship, the Tell Me a Story actor said, "Oh my gosh. There's two people that are the funniest people in my life — Number one, my dog, and number two, frankly, my girlfriend."

He further added, "I think the reason we get along so well is because all we do is laugh, and I think it's probably one of the most important things in a relationship."

Wesley and Kuckenburg, who have been linked since November 2022, were initially seen enjoying a dinner date in Nerano, Italy, and shared matching photos on their Instagram accounts.

The Wolf Lake actor was first married to Ines de Ramon and in 2024 they finalized their divorce. Roman has since been linked with Brad Pitt.