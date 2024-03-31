 
menu

Paul Wesley praises girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg for her humour

By
Web Desk
|

March 31, 2024

Paul Wesley praises girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg for her humour
Paul Wesley praises girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg for her humour

Paul Wesley, known for his role of Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries opened up about his relationship with Natalie Kuckenburg.

As per PEOPLE report, Weasley revealed that his girlfriend is one of the funniest people he knows, saying, "all we do is laugh."

Highlighting the significance of humour in their relationship, the Tell Me a Story actor said, "Oh my gosh. There's two people that are the funniest people in my life — Number one, my dog, and number two, frankly, my girlfriend."

He further added, "I think the reason we get along so well is because all we do is laugh, and I think it's probably one of the most important things in a relationship."

Wesley and Kuckenburg, who have been linked since November 2022, were initially seen enjoying a dinner date in Nerano, Italy, and shared matching photos on their Instagram accounts.

The Wolf Lake actor was first married to Ines de Ramon and in 2024 they finalized their divorce. Roman has since been linked with Brad Pitt.

More From Entertainment:

Lamar Odom reflects on his bond with ex Khloe Kardashian's brother Rob

Lamar Odom reflects on his bond with ex Khloe Kardashian's brother Rob
Lucy Spraggan, Emilia Smith's decade long friendship takes romantic turn

Lucy Spraggan, Emilia Smith's decade long friendship takes romantic turn
Prince Andrew joins King Charles as Kate Middleton, Prince William skip Easter service

Prince Andrew joins King Charles as Kate Middleton, Prince William skip Easter service
Victoria, David Beckham share joyful family moments on Yacht

Victoria, David Beckham share joyful family moments on Yacht
Mark Ronson's character cut from Amy Winehouse's biopic despite producing ‘Back to Black'

Mark Ronson's character cut from Amy Winehouse's biopic despite producing ‘Back to Black'
Rebel Wilson details how Sacha Baron Cohen ‘humiliated' her due to her size

Rebel Wilson details how Sacha Baron Cohen ‘humiliated' her due to her size
King Charles shares new sweet video message video

King Charles shares new sweet video message

‘SNL': Travis Scott, Ramy Youssef join Please Don't Destroy trio for hilarious rap skit

‘SNL': Travis Scott, Ramy Youssef join Please Don't Destroy trio for hilarious rap skit

King Charles true intentions over abdication for Prince William revealed video

King Charles true intentions over abdication for Prince William revealed
Rebel Wilson reveals the 'emotional war' behind her weight loss journey

Rebel Wilson reveals the 'emotional war' behind her weight loss journey
Keanu Reeves is Sandra Bullock's ‘shoulder to cry on' after Bryan Randall death

Keanu Reeves is Sandra Bullock's ‘shoulder to cry on' after Bryan Randall death
King Charles makes sweet promise about Kate Middleton on Easter Sunday

King Charles makes sweet promise about Kate Middleton on Easter Sunday