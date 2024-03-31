Lamar Odom reflects on his bond with ex Khloe Kardashian's brother Rob

Lamar Odom, ex husband of Khloe Kardashian opened up about his bond with Rob Kardashian.

As per E! News, Odom told in an interview with the outlet that he still sees Rob as a brother after seven years of split from the Kardashians star.

The former basketball player said, "I don't have any siblings, It was cool to me to have somebody come in my life and play that role. I learned from it."

Odom, who recently sent birthday wishes to Rob, added, "Once a family, always a family."

Additionally, Odom also sent well-wishes to Khloe Kardashian and her children, stating, ""I want everybody to be happy."

He praised the Good American founder, calling her someone, "I've always looked up to," adding, "She's always looked amazing to me."

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom got married in 2009 and got divorced in 2013. After Odom, Khloe married NBA player Tristan Thompson.

She welcomed two kids, daughter True and son Tatum with ex Tristan. However, they parted ways in 2019.

Meanwhile, Lamar Odom is reportedly dating Sabrina Parr, a health and lifestyle coach.