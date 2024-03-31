 
menu

Lamar Odom reflects on his bond with ex Khloe Kardashian's brother Rob

By
Web Desk
|

March 31, 2024

Lamar Odom reflects on his bond with ex Khloe Kardashians brother Rob
Lamar Odom reflects on his bond with ex Khloe Kardashian's brother Rob

Lamar Odom, ex husband of Khloe Kardashian opened up about his bond with Rob Kardashian.

As per E! News, Odom told in an interview with the outlet that he still sees Rob as a brother after seven years of split from the Kardashians star.

The former basketball player said, "I don't have any siblings, It was cool to me to have somebody come in my life and play that role. I learned from it."

Odom, who recently sent birthday wishes to Rob, added, "Once a family, always a family."

Additionally, Odom also sent well-wishes to Khloe Kardashian and her children, stating, ""I want everybody to be happy."

He praised the Good American founder, calling her someone, "I've always looked up to," adding, "She's always looked amazing to me."

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom got married in 2009 and got divorced in 2013. After Odom, Khloe married NBA player Tristan Thompson.

She welcomed two kids, daughter True and son Tatum with ex Tristan. However, they parted ways in 2019.

Meanwhile, Lamar Odom is reportedly dating Sabrina Parr, a health and lifestyle coach.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘bridges burnt' as monarchy led by Camilla

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘bridges burnt' as monarchy led by Camilla
Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie on Easter

Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie on Easter
Lily Collins shares 'adorable' selfie with her dog Redford

Lily Collins shares 'adorable' selfie with her dog Redford
Prince Andrew joins King Charles as Kate Middleton, Prince William skip Easter service

Prince Andrew joins King Charles as Kate Middleton, Prince William skip Easter service
Victoria, David Beckham share joyful family moments on Yacht

Victoria, David Beckham share joyful family moments on Yacht
Mark Ronson's character cut from Amy Winehouse's biopic despite producing ‘Back to Black'

Mark Ronson's character cut from Amy Winehouse's biopic despite producing ‘Back to Black'
Paul Wesley praises girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg for her humour

Paul Wesley praises girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg for her humour
Rebel Wilson details how Sacha Baron Cohen ‘humiliated' her due to her size

Rebel Wilson details how Sacha Baron Cohen ‘humiliated' her due to her size
King Charles shares new sweet video message video

King Charles shares new sweet video message

‘SNL': Travis Scott, Ramy Youssef join Please Don't Destroy trio for hilarious rap skit

‘SNL': Travis Scott, Ramy Youssef join Please Don't Destroy trio for hilarious rap skit

King Charles true intentions over abdication for Prince William revealed video

King Charles true intentions over abdication for Prince William revealed
Rebel Wilson reveals the 'emotional war' behind her weight loss journey

Rebel Wilson reveals the 'emotional war' behind her weight loss journey